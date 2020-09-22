Diabetes Diet: Neem Tea May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels - Recipe Inside

This cinnamon-infused neem tea may also help promote immunity, skin-health, weight loss and more

Highlights Healthy, nutritious diet may contribute to managing blood sugar level

Added sugar, trans-fats, high-calorie are strict no in diabetes diet

Neem leaves and powdered neem play important role in diabetes diet

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases affecting people globally. As per International Diabetes Federation, 463 million people are affected by diabetes around the world. It is estimated to rise up to 153 million by 2045. Diabetes is a chronic disease characterised by increased blood sugar (glucose) level in the body. If left unattended, this may further lead to several other serious ailments such as heart-disease, kidney-related issues and more. While proper medication as per doctor's recommendation is always advised, some lifestyle changes may also contribute to managing the blood sugar levels. Healthy eating habits being one important part of healthy lifestyle.





As per experts, one must maintain a balanced fibre, carb and protein intake as a part of diabetes diet. Added sugar, trans-fats and high-calorie should be strictly avoided in the diet. Besides, several traditional herbs and spices are dubbed to be helpful in managing diabetes. One such popular instance is neem leaves. Largely grown across India, it is loaded with flavonoids, antioxidants, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory compounds etc which ensure there is no surge in glucose. As per a journal Studies on Ethno-Medicine, neem leaf powder was found to control diabetic symptoms on non-insulin dependent diabetics.

You may chew a few leaves as is or may prepare a tea with the powdered neem leaves for several health benefits. For the unversed, you may either buy powdered neem leaves from the market or prepare it at home by sun-drying and blending the leaves into powder.





Alongside neem powder, this tea concoction also includes cinnamon that is known to be great for diabetics. As per a journal Diabetes Care, cinnamon may help improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels in people suffering from type 2 diabetes. It is also known to reduce the risks associated with diabetes and heart-related diseases.





This cinnamon-infused neem tea may also help promote immunity, skin-health, weight loss and more.





Also Read: 6 Amazing Benefits of Chewing Neem Regularly





Neem also includes calcium, vitamin C, minerals etc







How To Make Neem Tea For Diabetes:

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon neem powder





1.5 water





Half teaspoon cinnamon powder





Method:

Step 1. Boil water with neem and cinnamon powder.





Step 2. Strain the tea in a cup and sip. You must know that this tea tastes a bit bitter.





Step 3. The non-diabetics who want to have the tea can add some plum sugar or jaggery powder to the it.





It is always advised to consult an expert before including any kind of medication to your everyday life. And always remember, moderation is the key!























(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)













