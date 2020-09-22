SEARCH
  • Diabetes
  • Diabetes Diet: Neem Tea May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels - Recipe Inside

Diabetes Diet: Neem Tea May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels - Recipe Inside

Neem Tea for Diabetes: You may chew a few leaves as is or prepare a tea with the powdered neem leaves for several health benefits.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: September 22, 2020 14:13 IST

Reddit
Diabetes Diet: Neem Tea May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels - Recipe Inside

This cinnamon-infused neem tea may also help promote immunity, skin-health, weight loss and more

Highlights
  • Healthy, nutritious diet may contribute to managing blood sugar level
  • Added sugar, trans-fats, high-calorie are strict no in diabetes diet
  • Neem leaves and powdered neem play important role in diabetes diet

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases affecting people globally. As per International Diabetes Federation, 463 million people are affected by diabetes around the world. It is estimated to rise up to 153 million by 2045. Diabetes is a chronic disease characterised by increased blood sugar (glucose) level in the body. If left unattended, this may further lead to several other serious ailments such as heart-disease, kidney-related issues and more. While proper medication as per doctor's recommendation is always advised, some lifestyle changes may also contribute to managing the blood sugar levels. Healthy eating habits being one important part of healthy lifestyle.

As per experts, one must maintain a balanced fibre, carb and protein intake as a part of diabetes diet. Added sugar, trans-fats and high-calorie should be strictly avoided in the diet. Besides, several traditional herbs and spices are dubbed to be helpful in managing diabetes. One such popular instance is neem leaves. Largely grown across India, it is loaded with flavonoids, antioxidants, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory compounds etc which ensure there is no surge in glucose. As per a journal Studies on Ethno-Medicine, neem leaf powder was found to control diabetic symptoms on non-insulin dependent diabetics.

You may chew a few leaves as is or may prepare a tea with the powdered neem leaves for several health benefits. For the unversed, you may either buy powdered neem leaves from the market or prepare it at home by sun-drying and blending the leaves into powder.

Alongside neem powder, this tea concoction also includes cinnamon that is known to be great for diabetics. As per a journal Diabetes Care, cinnamon may help improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels in people suffering from type 2 diabetes. It is also known to reduce the risks associated with diabetes and heart-related diseases.

This cinnamon-infused neem tea may also help promote immunity, skin-health, weight loss and more.

Also Read: 6 Amazing Benefits of Chewing Neem Regularly

k6k1cha8Neem also includes calcium, vitamin C, minerals etc



How To Make Neem Tea For Diabetes:

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon neem powder

1.5 water

Half teaspoon cinnamon powder

Method:

Step 1. Boil water with neem and cinnamon powder.

Step 2. Strain the tea in a cup and sip. You must know that this tea tastes a bit bitter.

Step 3. The non-diabetics who want to have the tea can add some plum sugar or jaggery powder to the it.

It is always advised to consult an expert before including any kind of medication to your everyday life. And always remember, moderation is the key!







Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Diabetes DietNeem For DiabetesNeem Benefits
Here's Why Pre-Diabetics Should Be Eating Cinnamon - Experts Reveal
Here's Why Pre-Diabetics Should Be Eating Cinnamon - Experts Reveal
Coffee may cut diabetes: new study
Coffee may cut diabetes: new study

Related Recipe

Advertisement

Sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 