Study Shows That Children Who Are Allergic To Cow’s Milk May Be Shorter And Lighter

Children who are allergic to cow's milk can turn out to be smaller in height and weigh less than other children who have allergies to peanuts or tree nuts.

Edited by Neha Grover (with inputs from ANI)  |  Updated: December 20, 2019 18:37 IST

Cow's milk is a rich source of calcium.

From the time of birth, children are fed with milk as it is considered the best food for their development and proper growth. Milk is a rich source of calcium that helps in development of bones and muscles. Recently, cow's milk has gained a lot of popularity and is considered the best among all other kinds of milk. However, some children are also allergic to it. And, if the findings of a study are to be believed, these children who are allergic to cow's milk can turn out to be smaller in height and weigh less than other children who have allergies to peanuts or tree nuts.

Karen A Robbins, MD, lead study author and an allergist in the Division of Allergy and Immunology at Children's National Hospital stated, "It remains unclear how these growth trends ultimately influence how tall these children will become and how much they'll weigh as adults. However, our findings align with recent research that suggests young adults with persistent cow's milk allergy may not reach their full growth potential." 

(Also Read: 6 Myths About Milk That You Need to Stop Believing)

o201249o

Calcium is important for body's proper growth. 
 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 13 US children has a food allergy with milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts showing the most serious allergic reactions. It is said that there is no cure for such allergies and therefore, many people choose to omit the allergen foods from their diets. The longitudinal study analysed the growth patterns from early childhood to adolescence in children with persistent food allergies. The results of the study were published in the journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

"As these children often have multiple food allergies and other conditions, such as asthma, there are likely factors besides simply avoiding cow's milk that may contribute to these findings. These children also tend to restrict foods beyond cow's milk," Karen A Robbins added.
 

