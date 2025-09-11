Shah Rukh Khan, as an actor, needs no introduction. In 2023, the Bollywood superstar returned to the big screen after nearly a 4-year sabbatical with three blockbuster films - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - proving yet again that he rules the cinema world. But do you know what else he has proven? That age is just a number for the 59-year-old. The credit goes to his fitness regimen and strict dietary practices, which he has often shared with fans in several interviews and podcasts. Let's take a closer look at the Bollywood Baadshah's nutritious meal habits that help him stay fit and active even now.





In a 2016 interview with expressfoodie.com, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his healthy eating habits. He said, "I eat grilled chicken, lean meats, pulses, and egg whites. I make sure I eat fewer portions, and I give up white bread, white rice, sweets, and alcohol if I need to get in shape for a certain role."

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he avoids consuming food and instead sticks to home-cooked lunch. Fish or tandoori chicken typically make up his midday meal, sometimes paired with a vegetable side and bean sprouts. A big fan of tandoori chicken, SRK admitted to enjoying the dish with tandoori roti for dinner. He occasionally switches it up with a mutton item.





Even Boman Irani, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in several films, confirmed SRK's fondness for tandoori chicken. The actor, while speaking with Humans of Bombay, disclosed that when dining out, the Jawan star restricts himself mostly to grilled chicken, avoiding elaborate meals. Previously, in a conversation with RJ Devanggana, Shah Rukh Khan claimed that although he doesn't follow a traditional diet, he prefers to have "simple food."

The Padma Shri awardee (2005) shared, "I eat two meals a day: lunch and dinner. I eat nothing apart from these two meals. Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I don't like fancy foods). I eat sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and sometimes a little bit of dal. This is all I have been eating repeatedly on a daily basis for several years."