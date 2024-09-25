Suneil Shetty recently spent a therapeutic Sunday at home. Wondering what relaxing activity he engaged in? He took the opportunity to prune his plants. Sharing a video on Instagram, Suneil Shetty discussed the merits of pruning - not just in the literal sense. He also considered it as a metaphor for getting rid of unwanted elements in life. In the reel, Suneil is seen pruning various plants on the expansive balcony located in what looks to be a high-rise building. Among other species, we spotted what seemed to be lemon plants. Suneil used shears to prune some of them but also used his bare hands to pull out some stalks.





In the caption, Suneil Shetty wrote, "Sundays like these = Therapy. There's something magical about pruning - cutting away the dead bits so the rest can thrive. It's like hitting the reset button, not just for my plants, but for me too. A little trim, a little fresh air, and boom - we're both ready to grow again. Sometimes, we all need that... trim the old, make space for the new, and let the light in. Who else is pruning life today?"

This is not the first time Suneil Shetty has given his fans and followers a glimpse at his 'green' side. Some weeks ago, he posted a video in which he showed off his homegrown lemons. He is seen plucking some of them from several plants on his balcony. He seemed quite proud of them and noted their "colour of sunshine, happiness, health, and pure energy!" Click here to read the full article.





