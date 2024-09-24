Homecooked food is all the rage these days, but what about home-grown food? If you can grow any vegetables and fruits in your garden, it allows you to connect with the food you eat on a deeper level and appreciate natural foods better. You can also ensure the veggies are grown following organic and healthy practices. Plus, you get to eat foods when they are the most fresh. Recently, actor Rubina Dilaik visited her hometown in Himachal Pradesh and shared a sneak peek of her 'ghar ki kheti' on social media.





Rubina posted a reel in which she can be seen holding a huge bottle gourd (lauki), much bigger than any standard vegetable. Next, she shows a bowl full of "arbi ke patte" (taro leaves) and bhindi (okra). "Kabhi itni lambi bhindi dekhi hai? [Have you ever seen such long lady fingers?]," she asks her fans.

The video instantly went viral and has already clocked 8.5 million views. Rubina also recorded how 'arbi ke patte' are cooked traditionally in her household. The dish is called 'Patrore'. It is also called 'Patra', 'Girwach' or 'Rikwach' across different regions and cultures. To make this recipe, the taro leaves are coated with a mix of gram flour, spices and onions. These are then folded, steamed and pan-fried.

Watch the wholesome video here:

Want to learn how to make Patrore or Patra at home? Here is the full recipe. Rubina is a big fan of eating natural and fresh foods. Previously in July, she posted a video in which she climbs atop a tree to pluck peaches. Read more about it here.