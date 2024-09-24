Pakodas are one of the most loved Indian snacks. It's not just us; actress Neena Gupta seems to be a fan too. On Tuesday, the veteran actress shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, relishing onion pakodas, also known as fritters. A half-eaten roti and some green chutney were part of her morning meal. Neena Gupta didn't waste any time thinking about a caption - she simply wrote, "Good morning," highlighting her enjoyment of the delicious breakfast. After seeing her post, all we could think about was a steaming cup of tea and yummy pakodas. Take a look:

Neena Gupta has a strong penchant for pakodas. Not long ago, the Badhaai Ho actress treated her foodie fans to another monsoon-appropriate dish. On her "rainy day breakfast" menu, Neena indulged in the crispy goodness of onion fritters (again), toasted bread, and two types of chutneys - one tomato and the other a pudina-dhania blend. Nothing matches the heavenly combo of a heavy downpour and pakodas. The snack had us craving some savory delights too. Click here to read more.

Before that, Neena Gupta had us drooling with her tasty and healthy suji dish. On a relaxing Sunday morning, she treated her taste buds to yummy cheela, prepared with suji, vegetables, and curd. On her Instagram Stories, we spotted a plate of three suji cheelas made with carrots, onions, tomatoes, capsicum, and coriander leaves. She paired the delicious dish with what seemed to be coriander chutney. "Suji curd and veg cheela," read her caption. Full story here.





Neena Gupta's culinary adventures are definitely a visual treat. We can't wait to find out what she'll indulge in next! What are your thoughts on this?