Sunny Deol is currently busy promoting his latest movie, Jaat, which was released yesterday, April 10. But even with his hectic schedule, the star never skips out on his love for desi food. In his recent Instagram post, Sunny gave fans a peek into his latest indulgence, and it's enough to make anyone crave some comfort food. The video showed the actor sitting inside a private jet and enjoying a plate of delicious food. And for a true-blue Punjabi like Sunny, what is better than hot parathas paired with a bowl of yoghurt? His expressions while savouring this classic Punjabi dish clearly show just how much he enjoys it. “Apna style hai desi. Paranthe, dahi aur lassi,” read his caption.





Also Read: Varun Dhawan Beats The Heat With Ice Cream For Lunch - See Pic







Also Read: Alia Bhatt Learns How To Make Apple Crumble From Her Mother, Burns Her Hand





This is not the first time Sunny Deol has shared a glimpse into his culinary adventures. In the past, the actor treated his followers to a video of a pizza date with his father, Dharmendra. Dharmendra, holding a slice of pizza, looked effortlessly handsome as ever. Sunny captioned the post with a heartfelt, “Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully.”

Before that, Sunny Deol was seen relishing desi delights during his trip to the land of snow. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor gave fans a glimpse of himself enjoying hot, crispy jalebis while taking in the breathtaking views of the snow-capped mountains. In the background, someone can be heard saying, "Hot and fresh jalebis." Sunny, with his signature charm, responded with a playful, "Jalebi meditation," before bursting into laughter. Click here to know more.





We are completely amused by Sunny's love for desi delights. Aren't you?