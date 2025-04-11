Now that summer is here, what better way to beat the heat than indulging in a scoop (or two) of your favourite flavour? Whether it is chocolate, butterscotch, mango or strawberry – everyone has a go-to choice when it comes to this sweet, creamy treat. And guess what? Varun Dhawan is no exception. The actor just proved his love for ice cream on Instagram – and he did it in the coolest way possible. Varun enjoyed ice cream for lunch (yes, lunch!), and posted two snapshots to show it off. In the pictures, he is seen savouring a yellowish ice cream. His caption read: “Who has ice cream for lunch? ME.” Too cool, Varun. Too cool!

Varun Dhawan may enjoy the occasional cheat meal, but he is all about that clean eating life to keep his physique in check. Kicking off 2025 on a fresh note, he took a beach vacation with his wife Natasha Dalal and their little one, Lara. The actor shared a sunny moment from the trip on his Instagram Stories, and it totally screamed tropical vibes. Before diving into the ocean, Varun fuelled up with a gorgeous fruit platter — think melon slices, triangle-cut watermelon, papaya chunks and a sprinkle of blueberries on top. To top it off, “Happy New Year” was written in chocolate sauce on the plate. Healthy, aesthetic, and totally Varun – even on holiday, the man sticks to the plan. Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Varun Dhawan made a quick pitstop in Ahmedabad while promoting his film Baby John. He was joined by his co-star Wamiqa Gabbi. In the middle of all the buzz, he carved out some time for a foodie detour. Varun went full desi and treated himself to a hearty Gujarati thali. In the snap shared on social media, he was seen chilling at the table with the Baby John crew. On the spread? Chapatti, palak ki sabji, khatti mithi dry dal, methi thepla, some curd and a refreshing glass of chaas. He captioned the post, “Gujarati thali to Atal bridge majja aavi gayi!! 6 days left see you on Christmas Baby John.” Full story here.





Varun Dhawan's foodie posts are an absolute treat for the eyes. Agree?





