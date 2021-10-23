India achieved the milestone of 100 Crore COVID vaccinations on 21st October. This landmark moment was accomplished within just 10 months of the start of the vaccination program. India is now part of the prestigious club of countries that have completed a billion vaccinations, the other country being China. Social media users have been in celebratory mode ever since the announcement was made. An eatery based in Surat has decided to celebrate the day with a special scheme. They are giving out free 'Locho' to 100 fully vaccinated individuals to mark India's achievement. Several citizens could be seen enjoying the free food in a video shared by ANI:











Mohit, the eatery owner, said to ANI that they were giving away free Locho to anyone who visited them, as long as they showed the certificate of being fully vaccinated. Locho is a popular street-style snack made with chickpea flour, however, unlike Khaman it has an inconsistent shape. It is said to be one of Surat's specialties, which is why it is also called 'Surati Locho' by some. Locho is steamed and sprinkled with masala, chopped onions, chutney, and crunchy Sev before being served. It can be had for breakfast, or even as a snack or 'Farsan' during evening tea time.

The idea behind these freebies is to encourage more people to get vaccinated quickly. Since the scheme was such a hit, Mohit said he is extending it to two more days. "I want to encourage people to get vaccinated and take part in celebrations. We will continue this scheme for 2 more days," said Mohit to ANI.

