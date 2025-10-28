In a move catering to India's ever-growing community of busy officegoers, Swiggy has introduced DeskEats 2.0, an upgraded version of its DeskEats feature launched earlier this year. The platform now offers a collection of over 200,000 desk-friendly dishes designed specifically for working professionals who prefer meals that are convenient, non-messy, and easy to enjoy at their workstations.

Convenient Meals Made for The Work Desk

DeskEats aims to simplify weekday meals for those caught in back-to-back meetings. The dishes come in practical packaging with suitable cutlery, ensuring users can eat comfortably without leaving their desks.





The feature currently caters to 7,000 tech parks and 5,000 large co-living and corporate spaces across 30 Indian cities, reflecting Swiggy's growing focus on serving the modern workplace ecosystem.

Also Read: Swiggy Sends The "Finest Idlis" To Shashi Tharoor After His Foodie Post Goes Viral

Starbucks Introduces "Power Lunch" Starting At ₹199

Starbucks has teamed up with Swiggy to launch a special "Power Lunch" menu, starting at ₹199 and available until November 8, 2025. The menu includes 29 food and beverage options, such as Paneer Tikka Sandwich, Tofu & Spinach Croissant Sandwich, Tall Cold Coffee, and Vietnamese Cold Brew. This offer is live across 252 Starbucks outlets in 25 cities.

Curated Collections For Every Work Mood

Users can discover the DeskEats range by typing 'DESK' in the Swiggy search bar. The collection features categories such as Value Combos, Stress Munchies, Chai-Coffee Breaks, Quick Desserts, Healthy Nibbles, One-Handed Grabbies, and Teamwork Bites. Each segment is designed to cater to various office moods - from a quick energy boost to team snack breaks.





Also Read:Why Zomato, Swiggy Introduced Delivery Fee, Platform Fee And More

With DeskEats 2.0, Swiggy attempts to combine data-led insights with practical convenience, providing quick, quality meals right at people's desks.