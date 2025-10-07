A viral Reddit post featuring a 2019 Zomato order has reignited debate over how food delivery apps, once known for affordability and convenience, now often come with higher restaurant prices and multiple add-on charges - from delivery and platform fees to weather-related surges. In the screenshot, the user had ordered one plate of Paneer Malai Tikka priced at Rs 160, with a coupon discount of Rs 80. The final bill came to Rs 92, with no delivery charges.





The Reddit user wrote, "This was the time when Zomato was actually affordable to order... But the coupon code's discount (back when coupons actually meant discount, no gimmick) - and that too from an outlet 9.6 km away from my home, with no delivery charges in sight... those were the days of affordable eating."











Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the post by the Reddit user.





The post struck a chord with many frequent users who say they have noticed a steady rise in fees and fewer discounts. But why do these charges exist in the first place? Here is what each one means - and why it is added to your order.

1. Delivery Fee

What it is: A charge for getting your food delivered from the restaurant to your location.

Why it is applied: To cover the cost of the delivery partner's service, including travel and time.

What affects it: Distance between restaurant and customer, demand during peak hours, and overall order value.

2. Platform Fee

What it is: A fixed charge added to every order placed on the app.

Why it is applied: To cover operational expenses such as app maintenance, payment systems, and customer support.

Typical range: Swiggy was the first to introduce a platform fee, followed by Zomato, which began charging Rs 2 in August 2023. Currently, Zomato's platform fee stands at Rs 12, while Swiggy charges Rs 15 per order in select areas.

3. Rain Surge Fee

What it is: An additional charge during adverse weather conditions, such as rain.

Why it is applied: To compensate delivery partners for added difficulty and risk while riding in poor weather.

When it appears: Commonly seen during monsoons or heavy rainfall, when demand remains high but deliveries take longer.

Also Read:"Lord Indra Brought Under Tax Net," Says Swiggy Customer After Spotting 'GST On Rain Fee'

4. Long-Distance Fee

What it is: A charge for ordering from a restaurant located farther away.

Why it is applied: To cover extra fuel and time spent by the delivery partner.

When it applies: Usually when the restaurant is located more than 4 km from the delivery address.

Also Read:Zomato Introduces New 'Long Distance Service Fee' For Food Orders Beyond 4 Km

5. Late-Night Fee

What it is: An extra charge applied to orders placed during late-night hours.

Why it is applied: To incentivise delivery partners who work during limited-night operations and to offset higher logistical costs.

Why Food Delivery Apps Introduced These Charges

Over the years, food delivery platforms have gradually introduced and adjusted these charges to sustain their logistics, maintain restaurant partnerships, and support delivery operations at scale. However, many users argue that what began as a convenience has now turned into an expensive indulgence, especially as discounts have reduced and fees have multiplied.





A 2024 report titled "Food Delivery Unwrapped: Uncovering Hidden Costs on India's Aggregator Platforms" by The Mavericks India, an integrated marketing agency, found that food delivery apps add an extra Rs 12,000 annually to the average household budget in major metro and Tier-1 cities.

The growing debate reflects a broader concern - whether India's once-affordable food delivery model is slowly shifting towards premium convenience rather than everyday accessibility.