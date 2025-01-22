Most of us ask for free dhaniya (coriander leaves) and hari mirchi (green chillies) from vegetable vendors. Don't we? Now, it seems like online grocery stores have also adopted this practice of giving dhaniya for free. Recently, a social media user expressed her shock after online delivery platform Swiggy Instagram sent her free dhaniya. But there's a catch. The dhaniya was given on the purchase of a bouquet of roses gifted by the woman's partner. Sharing the details of the unique offer, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “He sent me flowers and Swiggy sent free dhaniya with that bro why would I need that?"





Also Read:Chef Ranveer Brar Reacts To Viral Video Mimicking His Cooking Style. Internet Is Loving It





The woman also posted two parallel pictures on the micro-blogging platform. One of them showcased the Swiggy Instamart page. It featured an image of the rose bouquet which was added to the cart and coriander leaves with the word “free” written next to it. In the second frame, the woman offers viewers a glimpse of the rose bouquet beside the dhaniya.

The reactions to the post were hilarious.





“Swiggy wants you to cook something for him now,” guessed a user

“He made your day good now dhaniya will help you to make good food,” said another.

“Maybe Swiggy wanted to call you dhuniya (means beautiful in Assamese),” speculated an individual.

“Dhaniya makes everything good only.. mummy ne bataya tha (My mother has said this)” shared a person.

“My dad brings Dhaniya and flowers for mum and for the kitchen every week so if we see from this point it shows your future with the guy,” read a sweet remark.

A user called the experience, “core Indian market thing."

“One is to impress you and another is to impress your mom I guess," commented someone else.

Also Read:Vlogger Stumbles Upon South Indian Restaurant In Tokyo, Her Video Goes Viral





So far, the post has accumulated over 504k views. What are your thoughts on this?