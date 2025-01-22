Most of us ask for free dhaniya (coriander leaves) and hari mirchi (green chillies) from vegetable vendors. Don't we? Now, it seems like online grocery stores have also adopted this practice of giving dhaniya for free. Recently, a social media user expressed her shock after online delivery platform Swiggy Instagram sent her free dhaniya. But there's a catch. The dhaniya was given on the purchase of a bouquet of roses gifted by the woman's partner. Sharing the details of the unique offer, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “He sent me flowers and Swiggy sent free dhaniya with that bro why would I need that?"
The woman also posted two parallel pictures on the micro-blogging platform. One of them showcased the Swiggy Instamart page. It featured an image of the rose bouquet which was added to the cart and coriander leaves with the word “free” written next to it. In the second frame, the woman offers viewers a glimpse of the rose bouquet beside the dhaniya.
he sent me flowers and Swiggy sent free dhaniya with that bro why tf would I need that???????? pic.twitter.com/ME4CdeDXt3— sushi (@tandoorinightts) January 20, 2025
The reactions to the post were hilarious.
“Swiggy wants you to cook something for him now,” guessed a user
Because Swiggy wants you to cook something for him now.— Nisha Anandani (@AnandaniNisha) January 21, 2025
“He made your day good now dhaniya will help you to make good food,” said another.
He made your day good now dhaniya will help you to make good food— Sharmalicious (@Sharmajaoge) January 21, 2025
“Maybe Swiggy wanted to call you dhuniya (means beautiful in Assamese),” speculated an individual.
Maybe Swiggy wanted to call you "dhuniya" (means beautiful in Assamese)— brownberry (@brownbigberry) January 20, 2025
“Dhaniya makes everything good only.. mummy ne bataya tha (My mother has said this)” shared a person.
Dhaniya makes everything good only.. mummy ne btaya tha— Aalsi (@MaaCallsMeAalsi) January 20, 2025
“My dad brings Dhaniya and flowers for mum and for the kitchen every week so if we see from this point it shows your future with the guy,” read a sweet remark.
my dad brings Dhaniya and flowers for mum and for the kitchen every week so if we see from this point it shows your future with the guy :)— yooncafe ????˙✧˖???? ༘ ⋆｡ ˚ (@soft4yoon) January 21, 2025
A user called the experience, “core Indian market thing."
Core Indian market thing ????????????— Gargi Maitra (@gargimaitra_3) January 20, 2025
“One is to impress you and another is to impress your mom I guess," commented someone else.
One is to impress you and another is to impress your mom i guess— Aditya shinde (@aditya__shinde) January 21, 2025
So far, the post has accumulated over 504k views. What are your thoughts on this?