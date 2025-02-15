We hope you all had a wonderful Valentine's Day. When it comes to gifting on this special occasion, roses and chocolates always top the list. And why not? Who does not love sweet treats from their special someone? Did you know that the online delivery platform Swiggy Instamart fulfilled a whopping 581 chocolate orders per minute on Valentine's Day?





Also Read: Swiggy Clocked 83 Million Biryani Orders In India In 2024: Report Reveals





Swiggy's co-founder, Phani Kishan, shared this fascinating sales data on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Our analysts have crunched the numbers, and the Valentine's Day rush is mad! At peak, we saw: 581 chocolate orders per minute. 324 rose orders per minute. If there was ever a stock market for love, this was the bull run.”

Check out this post below:

Last month, Swiggy Instamart grabbed attention when a woman was surprised to receive free dhaniya with her order. The twist? The dhaniya came with a bouquet of roses that her partner had gifted her. Sharing the quirky moment on X (formerly Twitter), the woman wrote, “He sent me flowers and Swiggy sent free dhaniya with that bro why would I need that?”





She also posted two pictures – one showing the Swiggy Instamart page where the rose bouquet was added to the cart along with "free" coriander leaves, and another of the bouquet placed next to the unexpected dhaniya. The reactions to the post were hilarious. Click here to read LOL comments.





Before that, another Swiggy Instamart user took to X to complain about free tomatoes being added to his cart without his consent. Calling it "basket sneaking" and a "dark pattern," he argued that customers should have the choice to accept or decline free items. Expressing frustration, he wrote, “Very bad design in Swiggy Instamart, where an item is automatically added to my cart. I don't want tomatoes but I cannot remove it from my cart. Even if I am not paying for it, this is basket sneaking which is a dark pattern." Here is the full story.





Did you also order a chocolate for your partner on Valentine's Day? Tell us in the comments.