The mango season is upon us and we are making the most of it in every possible way. It stands true for different grocery chains, food brands and e-commerce platforms as well. They are coming up with lucrative deals and offerings to stay relevant and increase the sale of the seasonal fruit. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Swiggy Instamart. The instant grocery delivery platform recently announced an initiative where you can smell the aroma of mangoes in their ad commercials. Let us explain it to you.





Swiggy Instamart CEO Phani Kishan took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share that the brand has recently come up with a "scented" print ad where one can enjoy the aroma of fresh mangoes as well. He further mentioned that this advertisement was exclusively for Mumbai.

Find the post here:

Swiggy CGMO Ashwath Swaminathan further explained, "By tapping into the powerful concept of Olfactory, we're able to evoke the essence of fresh mangoes, but also help users fix their cravings in an instant by ordering on Swiggy Instamart."





The post by Phani Kishan grabbed attention on social media, with people reacting to it.





While some reacted to the ad concept with likes and 'heart' emojis, some commented, "Interesting, by how much % did mango orders increase for Swiggy after this?" Another user wrote, "Hey the aroma was truly mesmerizing! What a mangolicious way to start the day."