As festive celebrations pick up across the country with Diwali right around the corner, Swiggy has unveiled a new 'No Added Sugar' category on its food delivery platform. The feature aims to make healthier eating easier and more accessible for consumers looking to enjoy sweets and snacks without refined sugar. The category offers over 1.5 lakh food items from more than 50,000 restaurants and is currently available in 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

Swiggy Encourages Mindful Indulgence Of Sweets

This new food category on the app comes as more consumers turn towards mindful eating during festivals. The platform's 'No Added Sugar' section includes dishes and beverages that avoid processed sugars while retaining the taste of traditional favourites. In total, the category includes a vast range of options - over 20,000 ice creams, 12,000 juices, 10,000 hot beverages, and 7,000 cakes across the participating cities.

Choose From Naturally Sweetened And Not Sweetened Options

The new category is divided into two main sub-sections - Naturally Sweetened and Not Sweetened.

The Naturally Sweetened section features items made with natural ingredients such as dates, fruits, or purees, including dishes like Date & Nut Smoothie, Banana Pancakes, Apple Cinnamon Oats, and Fig & Almond Energy Bars.

The Not Sweetened section, on the other hand, caters to those who prefer unsweetened beverages, offering sugarless teas, coffees, and juices.

No Honey Or Jaggery Dishes In This Category

According to Swiggy, all items listed under the 'No Added Sugar' category exclude free sugars such as sucrose, jaggery, honey, and other highly processed sweeteners. This approach allows users to choose balanced and healthy food options when ordering online.

Further Development And Expansion Of Healthy Food Categories

The platform has also indicated plans to introduce more dishes and expand to additional cities in the coming months. Swiggy further aims to increase transparency by mentioning the source of the sweeteners - such as dates or monk fruit - helping consumers make more informed dietary choices.

This launch follows the roll out of the 'High Protein' category on Swiggy in July this year.