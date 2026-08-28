This Raksha Bandhan, Swiggy has found a rather unexpected way to honour its delivery partners. In a thoughtful gesture, the brand has given its familiar delivery bag a festive twist by turning its handles into a rakhi that symbolises the bond between the platform and the people who keep it moving every day. What makes the idea stand out is its simplicity. An object that delivery partners carry through countless journeys has been reimagined as a token of appreciation, giving an everyday work essential a more personal meaning.

The Raksha Bandhan bags come with a tearable section attached to the handle. Customers can remove the section and tie it around a delivery partner's wrist as a rakhi when their order arrives. Sharing a video of the special delivery bag on LinkedIn, one person wrote, “Got my Instamart order today and noticed this on the bag. The handle actually comes off and turns into a rakhi for the delivery bhaiya. Honestly, this is so cute. Our delivery bhaiyas are always running around, making sure our orders reach us, so I love that they get a little Rakhi too. Tied it on Bhaiya's wrist, and it made him smile.”

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Take a look at the video:











The initiative was praised by users online. One of them wrote, “This is such a good example of how the smallest brand touchpoints can create the biggest emotional recall. They didn't just put a Rakhi on the bag — they turned something people usually throw away into a moment of connection. Do you think we're going to see more brands designing everyday packaging around experiences rather than just functionality?”

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Another commented, “Such a sweet idea. It's the kind of small detail people remember because it acknowledges the person behind the delivery, not just the transaction.”

Someone else added, “Creativity touching skies and bringing up smiles.”

An individual wrote, “A perfect example of ‘small gesture creates big impact'."

Another added, “Respect beyond celebrations.”

The idea provided customers with a unique way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and offered them a chance to appreciate the delivery partners who serve them every day.