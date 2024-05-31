The king of fruits is here to rule this season and mango lovers are trying to sneak this sweet and juicy fruit into their every meal. Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) post about "Aamras Croissant" has taken the internet by storm. In the post by user @rutujax, we see a screenshot containing the description and price (Rs 299) of this delicacy. It reads, "Jumbo Viennoiserie croissant loaded with homemade Ratnagiri Alphonso pulp flavoured with saffron, cardamom and dry ginger with crunch of almond silvers." The viral post has led to a lot of curiosity from viewers on the internet, with mixed reactions to this experimental dessert. Joining the tribe, actor Tamannaah Bhatia decided to test this viral fusion dessert.











Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannaah reposted a video on her stories in which can be seen doing a taste test of this viral Indo-French croissant with director Collin DCunha. "We are trying the viral aamras croissant and we are going to give our honest review," the 'Call Me Bae' director says. Together, they both take a bite into their croissants and end up calling it "nice".

DCunha observes, "It is like aamras puri." Sharing her review, Tamannaah says, "What I really like is that the aamras is not very sweet," adding, "I was expecting agar ye sweet hoga toh phir hum log nhi khaa payenge. [I was expecting that if it will be too sweet then we won't be able to eat it.]"

When asked to give a rating out of 5, Tamannaah gave this dessert a 3/5.





Click here to find out how more people are reacting to this viral dessert. What do you think of this aamras-meets-croissant combination? Share your views in the comments section.