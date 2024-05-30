Many foodies are no strangers to the fusion of desi flavours with international dishes. From chicken tikka pizza to gulab jamun cheesecake, there are many examples of such unconventional combinations. Recently, an X post about "Aamras Croissant" has taken the internet by storm. As the name suggests, this delicacy features an Indian-style sweetened mango pulp filling inside the flaky French treat. Foodies online had a lot to say about it. Reactions were rather divided on the platform. Several users expressed an interest in trying this fusion.
In the X post by user @rutujax, we see a screenshot containing the description and price (Rs 299) of the baked item in question. It reads, "Jumbo Viennoiserie croissant loaded with homemade Ratnagiri Alphonso pulp flavoured with saffron, cardamom and dry ginger with crunch of almond silvers."
I'm sorry? pic.twitter.com/sD0FXR9hfK
The post has grabbed many eyeballs online. Some X users seemed in favour of this fusion treat. Others were not convinced. A few declared that people should just eat aamras with puri. Check out the reactions below:
"This is what you call Indo-French cuisine."
"Croissant goooood. Aamras gooood. Aamras crosisant no no no."
croissant goooood
aamras gooood
"Tastes 10/10. It's basically roti/poori and aamras in a French way. Personally, as a seasoned mango enjoyer for past 2.5 decades and counting, I think this has fat from oil, carbs from the grains and the mangoness from the mango. In most ways, a complete food."
Tastes 10/10. It's basically roti/poori and aamras in a french way.
Personally as a seasoned mango enjoyer for past 2.5 decades and counting, I think this has fat from oil, carbs from the grains and the mangoness from the mango.
"Abomination, period."
"This actually tastes good. Personally tried."
"The land of schezwan dosa surprises you. Why?"
"Am I the only one to think that this will be really tasty? I mean, the buttery-flakey croissant with a sweet-gooey aamras. It should ideally work."
"This could be totally lovely! I enjoy a light jammy spread on my croissants more than butter."
"Possibly the greatest discovery which will be talked about after 500 years."
What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.
