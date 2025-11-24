Lauki, also known as bottle gourd, is a versatile and nutritious vegetable commonly used in various cuisines. Despite its numerous health benefits and culinary uses, lauki often finds itself overshadowed by more popular vegetables like eggplant, cauliflower or okra. Its mild flavour and soft texture can seem a bit bland to some, causing it to be overlooked in many recipes. A viral video demonstrates how you can give a tandoori twist to this everyday vegetable and turn it into a mouth-watering dish.





The video, shared on Instagram, shows a street vendor cooking lauki in a tandoor. The recipe begins with roasting the bottle gourd in the tandoor until it is soft and fully cooked. Once done, it is mashed and set aside. Next, the vendor prepares a flavourful tempering by heating oil and sauteeing green chillies, garlic, onions, ghee, tomatoes, salt, turmeric, and red chilli powder. After the spices and vegetables are well-cooked, the mashed bottle gourd is added to the pan, bringing everything together until the mixture becomes smooth and packed with flavour.





Check out the full video below:

The viral video has garnered over 10 million views on Instagram. Food lovers rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the unusual dish.





One user wrote, "Things my mom does to make me eat ghiya."





Another added, "Bottle gourd will remain bottle gourd, no matter whether you make it tandoori or Mughlai."





A foodie shared, "This is a unique recipe."





"I would love this. I like lauki," read a comment.





A viewer said, "Why should paneer have all the fun?"





What do you think of this viral recipe? Let us know in the comments below.