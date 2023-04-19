Whenever we feel like indulging in something saucy, creamy and filling, it is the pasta which comes to our rescue. Isn't it? A pate full of this Italian delicacy is enough to please our soul and leave us asking for more every time. You top it up with some grated parmesan cheese or garnish it with some basil leaves and the pasta will only get better. And what is more exciting about this food is that it has several varieties and each one of them goes great with cheesy garlic bread or some salad. Now let us reveal who reminded us of this much-loved pasta. Well, it is Tara Sutaria who recently “whipped up some pasta” and did not forget to tease us.

She shared a photo in her Instagram Stories where we can see a bowl full of spaghetti with fresh mozzarella cheese on top along with a basil sprig. Of course, it was not the only food on the table - a seafood dish is also seen in the picture. “Whipped up some pasta at the last minute! Quick and simple (and just divine!)” the text on the photo read.

Now if you want to prepare some quick pasta like Tara Sutaria then here are five easy pasta recipes.

1. Chicken pasta

What can be better than chicken and pasta together? Penne pasta is cooked with spices, beans, celery, carrots and shredded chicken. Trust us this is perfect for you next dinner. Recipe here.

2. Spaghetti in pesto sauce

Pesto sauce has a very distinct and delectable taste and this recipe fully utilises that. This can be cooked under just 30 minutes and will definitely please your guests. Click here for the recipe.

3. Whole wheat pasta in mushroom sauce

This is another delicious version of pasta you can make without much hassle. It has a creamy mushroom sauce that will just make you lick your fingers. Recipe inside.

3. Butter chicken pasta

Looking for a fusion of desi and Italian flavours? Then try this butter chicken pasta loaded with a host of spices to entertain our taste buds. Click here for the recipe.

4. Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

This is an authentic bowl of cheesy spaghetti with parmesan cheese, chilli, and tangy lemon on top. You can enjoy it with some garlic bread. Recipe here.





What is your favourite kind of pasta?