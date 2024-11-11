Tara Sutaria is in celebration mode. Before turning a year older on November 19, the actress kicked off her birthday week with a dinner party on Sunday. She celebrated her Parsi Roj birthday at home with her close friends and gave us a glimpse into the evening via an Instagram post. The first two images showed the stunning table decorations featuring ferns, cutlery and red flowers. The next slide had a close-up of the food served at the dinner party including yellow-hued rice, meat dishes, saag, yellow dal and raita. Another one showed a pecan pie and a shot of the rojtaar birthday cake.





In the caption, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Brought in my Parsi Roj Birthday last night with friends old and new and what a special eve it was!!! Quite possibly my favourite tablescape I've created and some of the yummiest food and pudding I've made in a long time.. All created with immense love. Last night was all about laughter, banter, music, food and drink in abundance!!! How it ought to be. Pia Sutaria you were missed.. Come home soon!.”











Tara Sutaria loves cooking. The actress often shares sneak peeks of her kitchen shenanigans on Instagram. Back in July, Tara whipped up a hearty seafood spread at home. In the shared pictures, we could spot prawn cocktails, mashed potatoes, lobster spaghetti, chicken cutlets on a bed of Calabrian chilli vodka sauce, koobideh kebabs, seafood linguine, and a martini. Tara described her food in the caption and wrote, “Who's hungry? Here's some of my cooking and tablescapes - Persian fare - A good ol' Prawn Cocktail - Smashed potatoes on a bed of Cacio e Pepe gravy - Spicy Lobster Spaghetti - More Persian fare lol - Parm & Chicken Cutlets on a bed of Calabrian chilli vodka sauce - Koobideh Kebabs - Seafood Linguine And a dirty martini!”







Before that, Tara Sutaria showcased her culinary prowess by preparing Hokkaido scallops, using chef Thomas Straker's bacon chilli maple butter recipe. Additionally, she presented a spicy prawn cocktail. Her candlelit table featured crunchy parmesan lamb chops and a plateful of scrumptious spaghetti with a sweet and savoury peach salad on the side.











We await more foodie updates from Tara Sutaria.



