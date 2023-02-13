Tara Sutaria's food stories are always exciting. Not only do we get a glimpse of her cooking skills, but also her extravagant indulgences. The actress, on various occasions, has given us a sneak peek into her culinary shenanigans. Now, Tara once again donned the chef's hat and prepared a lavish spread at home. Her “mid-week craving” post came a little too early. What are we craving? Almost everything on Tara Sutaria's platter. In an Instagram post, the actress shared snaps of the dishes she prepared. We start with some pasta. She cooked Bucatini (a kind of pasta) in spicy Calabrian and vodka sauce with burrata cheese and basil along with some Cacio e Pepe, another classic pasta dish. Next slide, we have parmesan lamb chops. Her spread also included some sundried tomato and creamy avocado chicken salad, as well as a lasagne. For the desserts, she had “the best jam pie's ever.” We cannot help but give a special mention to her classy white and blue dinner set.





Sharing a slew of pictures of the delicious-looking meal, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Mid-week cravings at mi Casa (my house)! Here's what we cooked - Bucatini in spicy Calabrian and vodka sauce with burrata, Parmesan lamb chops, (god bless Nigella) Cacio e Pepe, sundried tomato and creamy avocado chicken salad, lasagne and the best jam pie's ever!”





Take a look at Tara Sutaria's cooking skills:

Tara Sutaria didn't stop here. On her Instagram Stories, she shared pictures of the same dishes along with a quirky description of the flavours.





Bucatini in spicy Calabrian and vodka sauce with burrata is Tara Sutaria's “favourite pasta.” How do we know? Describing the lamb chops, the actress wrote, “The crunchiest and juiciest Parmesan lamb chops ever from a recipe I came across by the divine Nigella Lawson.” Nigella is a British food writer. Last but definitely not least, the “Good ol' Cacio e Pepe.”





We are never undermining Tara Sutaria's cooking skills. Do you agree?