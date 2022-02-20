Cooking is a unique combination of art and science. And the beauty of cooking is that sometimes even the simplest ingredients can make for the most decadent dishes. Having said that, not every dish is a good one. And it can be an uphill task to impress food connoisseurs with a refined palate. And, celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon James Ramsay has always been a tough guest to please as is evident from his reality shows and appearances in cooking shows. But there was one dish that managed to impress even Gordon Ramsay and in this case, a woman used the simplest of ingredients to cook something “phenomenal” for the chef.





A video of the incident, which seems to have taken place years ago, is going viral once again on Reddit for Gordan Ramsay's reaction. In the video shared by the handle Kronyzx, the woman served the chef a simple dish comprising ribs, chicken and vegetables. What happens next will make any foodie's heart warm.





(Also Read: Viral Video: Gordon Ramsay Reacts To Clip Of Lava Being Poured On Hot Dog)

Gordon Ramsay is known for his style of harsh yet witty criticism.

In a minute-long video, we first see the woman offering the dish to chef Gordon Ramsay and leaving him alone to enjoy the food. The chef explains that his plate contains spicy chicken jambalaya, corn and bean succotash. While the chef digs into the dish, the video cuts to the woman praying in the kitchen and hoping that the chef likes the food. While Gordon Ramsay begins by saying the plating is clumsy, in the next scene, he admits the meat is “tender” and the food is “phenomenal”.





“This is maybe the first time I should get back to the kitchen with an empty plate,” Gordon Ramsay says. He then goes back to the kitchen with his plate and tells the woman that the food was delicious. He further states, “You know what, I thought it's going to be very spicy but it was toned down and it was spot on.” He says, “It actually made me feel like I was back at mum's for the first time.” The woman's face starts brimming with joy and she says, “This got me crying.” She hugs the chef.





The post received plenty of reactions, comments and likes. Reacting to the post, one user said, “She deserves all good things…Bless her!” Another comment said, “This is what I dream about.”





“This was a good one. Gordon was blown away for once,” a user pointed. “That made me cry,” said another.





Speaking about Gordan Ramsay's impact on chefs, a user also wrote, "I remember an episode where he went somewhere, and the only good thing there was the dessert. He even told the lady she needs her own place and boom, she now has her own bakery."

Watch the full video of Gordon Ramsay here:







Tell us what you think of the video and Gordon Ramsay's reaction in the comments section.