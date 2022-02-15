Celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay has become a well-known name in the food industry. Apart from having a number of television shows under his belt, he is also a restaurateur and active personality on social media. His witty roasts and harsh style of criticism have become a hit online. However, did you know that the ace chef too was once intimidated in the kitchen? Gordon Ramsay recently made an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and spoke about his inspiration behind becoming a chef. He also revealed the most intimidating person that he had ever cooked for. Read on to know all about it!

Gordon Ramsay revealed that he had worked in Paris for three years, which is when he got the opportunity to meet Lady Diana. He was just 27 years old then but remembers the day with immense clarity. "It was such an amazing moment, sort of meeting such a wonderful lady. She was asking me about the specials and how she wanted to eat properly and have a dessert, give some time between courses, and it was just this incredible six minutes that you'll never forget," he said.





When television show host Kelly Clarkson asked him about the most intimidating person he ever cooked for, Gordon Ramsay chose a different one altogether. The chef recalled being invited to Downing Street once to cook for former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Russian President Vladimir Putin.





He also revealed that he had to carry his own pots and pans to cook the meal. "So you'd be on Downing Street and you'd expect a kitchen that was set with, you know, a proper kitchen et cetera. But we were loading in pots and pans." He was also scared that he would give the world leaders food poisoning. "That was quite an extraordinary experience," he concluded.

Watch Gordon Ramsay's Full Interview With Kelly Clarkson Here: