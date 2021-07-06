Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is a well-known name in the food industry today. A restaurateur, television presenter and chef par excellence - Ramsay has an empire of his own. Recently, the celebrity chef came in the news when he was at a private beach in Cornwall filming for his new show 'Future Food Stars'. The shooting directly clashed with a couple's wedding taking place at the same private beach as per reports. Thus, Gordon Ramsay's shooting stirred up a bit of a controversy online. According to a report in The Sun, the couple, Charlie and Laura, claimed that they felt like extras on a gameshow even after working extremely hard to save up for their special day.





Chef Gordon Ramsay then took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the filming of his cooking show. Take a look:

"Must've missed the part where my crew and I ruined the wedding.....Congrats on a beautiful marriage....if you fancy a night at @savoygrill it's on me...I'll try to not ruin it," wrote chef Ramsay sharing a screengrab of the report on Daily Mail Online.





Twitter users were quick to show their support for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Take a look at the reactions:

Many people also argued that the couple had not purchased the entire beach, which is why such a clash had happened. The producers of Gordon Ramsay's show also tendered a written apology to the couple. "I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests," read the note. The producers also paid the wedding's costs in full to 'make amends' for the error.





What did you think of the incident? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.