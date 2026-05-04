Actor Stanley Tucci is basking in the success of his recently released film The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. Tucci is much-loved for his role as Nigel Kipling, one of Runway magazine's leading fashion authorities. When he is not busy shooting, Tucci can be found cooking in his kitchen.





Recently, the actor posted a clip of himself making a hot, fresh frittata. For the unversed, a frittata is an open-faced Italian egg dish, cooked slowly on the stovetop and finished in the oven. A good frittata should have a custard-like texture - trembling and barely set.

Stanley Tucci's "No-Effort" Frittata Recipe For Brunch

The clip begins with Stanley showing his crepe pan, adding that he is going to cook a frittata in it. He begins by adding olive oil and heating it. Next, he pours in his frittata mix of eggs, wild garlic, Parmigiano, and salt. Once it starts cooking, Stanley runs a spatula under the edges. Instead of popping it into the oven, he simply transfers the dish to a plate and flips it back into the pan to cook the other side.

"It's a bit sloppy, but it doesn't matter - it's going to taste good," he says. Once it is cooked on both sides, he serves it on a plate. "There you go, a very sloppy frittata." He finishes it off by grating some more Parmigiano on top.





As soon as he tastes it, he realises the dish needs more salt. He breaks into a smile and says, "I'm gonna make another one."











In the caption, he wrote, "In case you're wondering what to make for brunch... Eggs, wild garlic, Parmigiano and salt, a little sourdough on the side. This is the perfect no-effort brunch, although you could definitely make it more attractive than I did. Enjoy."





The viral video has clocked 4 million views. However, many fans and viewers did not see Tucci's dish as a frittata, and instead compared it to an omelette, as seen in the comments section:





"We love you, but frittata is something else," a fan wrote. Another said, "Scrambled eggs with herbs and cheese! That's no frittata." A third added, "Noooo, Stanley, you broke my heart! That's not a frittata! A sloppy, oily omelette - not an Italian frittata."





A viewer wrote, "I love your films, but this feels like home." In awe of the pan, one said, "That pan is insane! Perfect omelette and crepes every time - no skill needed at all!" Another commented, "I would watch his cooking show all day."





The Devil Wears Prada 2 released in theatres on May 1, 2026.