Actor Emily Blunt's latest film The Fall Guy with co-star Ryan Gosling has recently hit the theatres. While promoting the film, the actress made a fun appearance at the popular The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared a glimpse of her foodie side. In a clip from the episode posted on the show's official Instagram handle, Kelly asks Emily about her favourite theatre snack. Any guesses? Turns out it is a chocolate candy that is loved by many, but perhaps not so much by Kelly.





When asked about her favourite theatre snack, Emily says, "You might not have heard of them, but they're called Maltesers," she says, adding, "It's basically the better version of a Whopper." Soon Emily can be seen surprised with her mouth wide open, after watching a tray full of Maltesers being brought to her table.

Also Read: Watch: Kelly Clarkson Making Pasta With Chef Evan Funke Is All Things Fun And Disaster





"I have never heard of this and I've never had one," Kelly says of the chocolate that is quite popular in the UK. With full confidence, Emily replies, "Try one! You're going to be converted to the Church of 'Tesers." Emily eats the chocolate candy and can be seen all happy, rubbing her hands in excitement. On the other hand, Kelly chews her candy slowly, looking all confused and taking her time figuring out the flavours.







"They're lighter than air," Emily says but Kelly is not much impressed. Previously she mentioned she is more of a "Milk Duds girl." Kelly confirms, "I'm gonna say that's probably the only one I'm ever going to have."

Also Read: How The Humble Popcorn Became The World's Go-To Movie Snack





Fans of Emily and chocolate candy shared their reactions in the comments section:





"The way Emily's eyes widened when she saw the tray lol," an Instagram user wrote. Another shared, "I have never heard of a Whopper but Maltesers are very popular in Australia. I didn't realise they weren't well known elsewhere?"





Many echoed with Emily, commenting, "Emily Blunt has good taste, Maltesers candy is delicious," and "Emily has excellent taste in sweets!" Another chocolate lover chimed in, "I can finish a large tub of these by myself."





What is your favourite theatre snack? Share with us in the comments section.