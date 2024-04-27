Cooking is not just a useful skill. It is a fun activity that can be as entertaining as watching your favourite TV show. On the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the beloved American singer-songwriter and TV personality welcomed chef Evan Funke. Also known as the master of old-world pasta techniques, Evan Funke decided to teach Kelly Clarkson how to make handmade Cacio e Pepe pasta. However, things didn't go exactly as planned, leading to hilarious moments that had both Kelly and the audience in stitches.

In a clip from the show, the chef first offers Kelly some pre-rolled dough to try. "Try that, just roll and roll," Evan instructs. Despite his guidance, Kelly ends up flattening the dough even more, prompting laughter all around. Next, Evan hands her a pepper bottle and asks her to crack it 50 times. As Kelly enthusiastically follows his instructions, he corrects her, revealing she was doing it over the wrong vessel. He says, "Oh in the water chef, here," making the audience laugh once again. The mishaps continue as Kelly attempts to drop the pasta in the pan, only to be stopped by the chef, who points out her mistake once again.

The funniest moment comes when Kelly tries to toss the pasta in the saucepan. Evan instructs her to act like she's calling someone she doesn't like very much. "You don't like this person very much," he says. To which, Kelly replies, "Okay, it is hesitant. Okay, come here, hey come here." Unfortunately, Kelly accidentally drops half of the pasta on the floor, and says, "This is by far the worst cooking demo I have ever done."

Despite the mishaps, Kelly tastes the remaining pasta and declares it delicious. Chef Evan, ever the gentleman, suggests she just needs a little practice and adds, "Or come to the restaurant and I will cook it for you." Kelly jokingly replies, "Yes, exactly, I am supporting the economy, sir."

