Whether it is a hearty breakfast, a leisurely lunch, a lavish Sunday brunch or a special dinner, delivering excellence throughout the day is no easy task. That is exactly why The Qube at The Leela Palace New Delhi was honoured with the Best All-Day Dining Restaurant award at the NDTV Food Awards 2026.





The award was presented by Vikram Kumar, Head On-Premise at Hell Energy Drink, along with jury member Sourish Bhattacharyya and Mandeep Singh, NDTV Revenue Head, Display Sales. The category celebrated restaurants that consistently offer high-quality food, outstanding service and a memorable dining experience from morning till night.

The Qube Shines At NDTV Food Awards 2026

As the winner was announced, the audience broke into applause. Described as a personal favourite by the host, The Qube was recognised for its ability to deliver exceptional dining experiences at every hour of the day. Chef Ashmeet Jolly and Ankit Joshi took to the stage to receive the award on behalf of the team.

Located at The Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri, The Qube is known for its elegant glasshouse-style setting and its wide range of global cuisines. Guests can enjoy everything from wholesome breakfast spreads and international buffet selections to refined a la carte dinners. The restaurant is also famous for its indulgent Sunday brunches, complete with live cooking stations and immersive dining experiences.

From Sunrise Breakfasts To Grand Sunday Brunches

Speaking on stage, the team credited their success to one thing above all else: teamwork. They also highlighted the restaurant's recently introduced digital art wall, which adds a unique visual element to the dining experience and reflects the passion behind the food and service.





The award is a well-deserved recognition for a restaurant that has mastered the art of serving great food and warm hospitality from sunrise to sundown.