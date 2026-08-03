Bhumi Pednekkar's Instagram is filled with glimpses of her food adventures. In the latest episode of her series, Bhooki Bhumi, she explored some of Bengaluru's popular food spots, starting with the much-talked-about Rameshwaram Cafe, a South Indian chain known for its ghee-laden dosas and idlis, followed by a hearty meal at Nagarjuna, one of her favourite restaurants in the city.





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In a video shared on her Instagram handle on August 2, Bhumi revealed it was her first visit to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, a place she had "heard so much about."

She began her meal with ghee podi idli, and after her first bite, couldn't hide her excitement, remarking that it was "oozing with ghee." Next came the cafe's popular benne dosa, served with coconut chutney, sambar and aloo masala, paired with a cup of filter coffee.





In her caption, Bhumi wrote, "I had to make my first trip to Rameshwaram Cafe. I have heard so much about it and I finally get the hype. That benne... was benne-ing."

Watch the video below:

A Pit Stop At Her Favourite Bengaluru Restaurant

After her cafe stop, Bhumi made a pit stop at Nagarjuna, a Bengaluru restaurant chain known for its Coastal Andhra cuisine, which she called her "favourite place to eat in Bengaluru." Her meal, served on a banana leaf, began with paneer sholay, followed by avial, pachadi, dal pappu, rasam, sambar, payasam and appalam, along with rice topped generously with ghee.





Bhumi shared that this is her go-to meal whenever she visits the restaurant.





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What are your thoughts on this video? Do you think these restaurants are worth the hype? Let us know in the comments below.