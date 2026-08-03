Parle has launched a limited-edition Melody Tiramisu pack, inspired by the viral moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a pack of Melody toffees during his visit to Italy.





What started as a simple exchange between two world leaders soon became one of the internet's favourite moments.

After receiving the gift, Meloni shared a video on Instagram. Holding up the pack with a smile, she said, "Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift, a very, very good toffee, Melody."

The clip quickly went viral. Social media users couldn't get enough of the now-famous "Melodi" moment, with the names Modi and Meloni inspiring countless posts and jokes online.

Now, Parle Has Decided To Join In

The company has introduced Melody Tiramisu, a limited-edition version of its iconic toffee that gives the familiar coffee flavour an Italian twist. The new flavour is inspired by tiramisu, one of Italy's best-known desserts. It certainly makes for a fitting tribute to the India-Italy connection behind the viral moment.





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The packaging makes the inspiration impossible to miss. It carries the message "Celebrating India-Italy Friendship," turning a viral social media moment into something fans can actually unwrap and taste.

The Launch Also Comes With Perfect Timing

Parle timed the release of the special edition perfectly. The new variant was launched on Friendship Day, August 2, adding another layer to the India-Italy friendship theme. According to The Economic Times, a Parle executive has also confirmed the launch. The special edition is available exclusively on Blinkit.





If you're planning to try it, don't wait too long. The 180-gram pack is listed under coffee candies and is expected to be available only for the next couple of months, making it a limited-edition release.





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For generations of Indians, Melody has been a familiar treat. This time, though, it comes with more than just a new flavour. This tiramisu-flavoured toffee celebrates India and Italy, all wrapped into one limited-edition pack.