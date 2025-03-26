A Shanghai restaurant is going viral for selling half a chicken dish at an exorbitant amount of 480 yuan (Rs 5,600). Citing the reason for this expensive rate, the restaurant revealed that the particular chicken was raised on classical music. On March 14, a businessman and influencer visited the Shanghai Club restaurant in China. He posted a video online, sharing his experience of having a small portion of the expensive chicken dish, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). In the now-viral footage, the influencer expressed his disbelief at the chicken's price. He asked the restaurant staff whether the chicken had been "raised listening to music and drinking milk."





Much to his surprise, the staff members confirmed his claim. They shared that the particular dish featured a rare chicken breed called "sunflower chicken". This breed is sourced from a farm in South China's Guangdong province.





A member of staff at the sunflower chicken farm told a Chinese media outlet that while these specially-bred chickens listen to classical music, they are not fed milk. Sunflower chickens, when compared to regular chickens, have a special diet. They are fed the fresh juice extracted from sunflower stems and faded flower heads, grown at a commercial sunflower garden. They have yellow beaks, feet and skin. Also known as Emperor Chicken, this breed is preferred among Michelin-starred chefs. The chicken is popular for its succulent flavours and tender texture when cooked whole.

As per SCMP, the businessman agreed to pay for the dish. He was, however, unwilling to believe the restaurant staff's fabricated stories, labelling them as a marketing tactic.





The internet reacted to the news sarcastically:





"Amazing, the bizarre stories one can make up to sell products," wrote a user.





"One can grab a small share of a dish from less-developed areas in China, and easily sell to Shanghai people at a much higher price," said another.





An individual humourously commented, "Can my chicken be priced at 1,888 yuan a dish? They were raised listening to Shanxi music."