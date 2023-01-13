Be it emptying a glass of water on our clothes or spreading molten chocolate sauce on our faces, we all have been quite clumsy as toddlers. For most of us, our love for food is innate and we always wanted to explore new food options while growing up. The plain baby food never pleased us, while the gravy on our parents' plates always looked more flavoursome to us as children. Learning the right way to eat was also a task, as most of us could not even bite into an apple properly! Wondering why we are talking about those days? Presenting, a video of a baby that shows him repeatedly failing to eat fruit using a spoon. And, the clip has gone viral on social media.





Also Read: Watch: Adorable Baby Has A Hard Time Differentiating Fruit And Vegetable; The End Will Crack You Up





In the video, uploaded on Twitter, the baby is sitting with his meal which consists of some fruits among other foods. Seated on a chair, he uses a spoon to eat the fruit, which ends up falling on the table before reaching his mouth. He then picks up the fruit, places it on the spoon, and gives another attempt, but in vain.

The elusive piece of fruit keeps falling but the baby also doesn't give up. After several failed attempts, he manages to successfully eat the fruit using the spoon.

The video has collected more than 36,000 views on the platform. People also wondered what the baby was eating.





“Are those kibbles on an infant's plate?” a user asked.

Few users drew a life lesson from the clip.

A person wrote, “Looks like David Warner's daughter,” referring to the Australian cricketer.

Last year, another video of a kid snatching back his packet of chips when a person tries to take some of it created a lot of buzz. Refusing to share, the baby immediately turns and gives a hilarious look. What did you think of the cute baby videos? Tell us in the comments.