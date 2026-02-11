A simple dessert has become one of the most unexpected sensations at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Long before the medals began rolling in, a chocolate lava cake from the Olympic Village dining hall had already captured global attention. Athletes have taken to TikTok and Instagram to share their first bites, sparking a wave of excitement that has little to do with sport and everything to do with molten chocolate. For many competitors, the warm, gooey centre of this Italian treat has provided comfort in the hectic atmosphere of the Games.

Athletes Cannot Stop Talking About The Lava Cake

The buzz began when Canadian speedskater Courtney Sarault posted a TikTok video showing molten chocolate spilling out of the cake as she cut into it. She described it as "better than the viral chocolate muffin" that dominated social media during the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her reaction was soon echoed by other athletes arriving in Milan, who praised the dessert's rich flavour and indulgent centre. The cake, known locally as tortino cuore fondente, has quickly become a favourite among competitors seeking a touch of home-style comfort amid intense schedules.





From Viral Muffins To Molten Chocolate: The New Olympic Food Craze

The chocolate lava cake follows in the footsteps of another Olympic food star, the dense chocolate muffins that became a sensation during the 2024 Paris Games. This year, athletes were eager to see whether Milan could deliver a worthy successor. Their verdict is clear: the Italians have risen to the challenge, and the lava cake has surpassed expectations.





Some athletes even documented their failed attempts to locate the real lava cake, accidentally picking up look-alike chocolate souffles instead. Canadian hockey player Natalie Spooner shared her disappointment after cutting into the wrong dessert, comparing it to "a hockey puck". The true lava cake, on the other hand, has received rave reviews.

Why This Dessert Has Captured The Olympic Spirit

Part of the charm lies in what the dessert represents. After long training sessions and tense competitions, the warm slice of molten chocolate has become a small ritual for many athletes. Italian chefs in the Olympic Village serve more than 4,500 meals a day, and this indulgent dessert is proving to be the standout item on the menu.





With its rich aroma, flowing chocolate centre and enthusiastic fan base of world-class athletes, the chocolate lava cake has become an unexpected icon of the Milan Winter Olympics.