Fresh fruits and vegetables make for an excellent addition to our diet and food experts would agree. There are some fruits that can be consumed instantly, for example, bananas, oranges and apples. Other fruits, meanwhile, require cutting and chopping with extreme care. Watermelons, for instance, are quite huge and need a little bit of effort before they can be eaten. If you love biting into crunchy and juicy watermelons and cannot resist the wholesome fruit, we have just what you need. This genius hack shows how you can quickly chop watermelons just like a pro. Take a look at this satisfying video that's winning the internet:

The watermelon chopping video was shared by a popular page @footyandfails, where it received 477k views and 9.3k likes. "Double-decker watermelon technique," was what the video was captioned as.





In the 23-second video, we could see slices of watermelon kept on a chopping board on one side while there was a plastic box filled with watermelon cubes on the other side. What the genius hack required to be done was simply to use a knife and cut off one corner from the watermelon slice. Then, the remaining watermelon was divided into two 'deckers' or layers and chopped up one by one. In case the slide was too wide, another cut divided each layer into two sections. The knife was then used to slice off the watermelon pieces from the bottom, resulting in perfectly chopped watermelon cubes in a matter of minutes.





A number of Twitter users reacted to the genius hack of slicing watermelon quickly and like a professional. Some said that the video itself made for a satisfying watch. "I can't stop watching this video," wrote one user. Some others praised the person in the video for doing this so effortlessly and skilfully. "Let me learn how to do this without slicing a finger," laughed one user.





Take a look at the reactions to the post:

