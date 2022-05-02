Summer is here and so is the time to indulge in sweet and juicy watermelons. We just love this red-coloured summer fruit; right? It is super hydrating and cools us down in just no time. Besides it is loaded with nutrients too. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, citrulline - an important amino acid found in the flesh of watermelons, can stimulate the production of nitric oxide which regulates blood pressure and enhances blood flow. This helps us detox and fight inflammation in the body. Besides, it is exceptionally low in calories, that makes the fruit perfect to devour to curb sugar cravings. But did you know, storing it in refrigerator might take away the goodness from the fruit. You read this right.





We understand, storing watermelons is a very common practice everywhere. And we also don't deny that chilled watermelons during hot summer days taste out of the world. But doing this might decrease its nutrition quotient. At least, a study conducted by the USDA says so. Published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, it was found that watermelons stored at room temperature deliver more nutrients than refrigerated or freshly picked ones.

The researchers at USDA's South Central Agricultural Research Laboratory in Lane, Oklahoma tested several popular varieties of watermelon for 14 days. They stored these melons at 70-, 55- and 41-degree Fahrenheit. They found that the ones stored at 70-degree Fahrenheit had substantially more nutrients than the freshly picked ones or the ones stored in refrigerators.





They explain that watermelon continues to produce some nutrients even after being picked up. Refrigerating the fruit slows down or stops the whole process. In fact, at refrigerated temperature they might start decaying in a week (whereas usual shelf life of a watermelon is 14 to 21 days).





Considering the above factors, we suggest, keep your watermelons in room temperature to enjoy its benefits to the fullest. And if you want to enjoy it chilled, how about making some yummy and fresh watermelon popsicles with it?! Click here for a delicious 2-ingredient watermelon popsicle recipe.