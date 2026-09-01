Temjen Imna Along has a fiery piece of advice for anyone planning to take on Nagaland's famous Raja Mircha: do not underestimate it. In a recent post on X, Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video of chillies and had a hilarious warning for anyone brave enough to try Raja Mircha.





"A word of advice about Raja Mircha from someone with experience," he wrote. "You do not eat it. You negotiate with it. And you always lose." Along added, "Welcome to Nagaland. Bring water. Bring rice. Bring humility."





The post came as he also shared a video from the 4th Organic Naga King Chilli, or Raja Mircha, Festival held at Seiyhama village.

The King Of Chillies

Raja Mircha is not just another chilli in Nagaland. Also known as Naga Mircha and Chudi Chilli, Raja Mircha translates to "King of Chillies" in the local language. It is counted among the world's hottest chillies and is known for its extraordinary pungency and intense, fruity aroma.





The chilli changes colour from green to a vibrant red as it matures. Famous for the heat it brings to the table, it has a sub-conical to conical shape, finely wrinkled skin and thin flesh. What makes it famous is the heat.





The chilli is deeply connected to Nagaland's lifestyle and has been cultivated for generations by farmers in chilli-growing areas of the state. For many farming communities, its cultivation has become an important source of income and livelihood.





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The chilli holds another major distinction. Naga Mircha became the first chilli variety from Nagaland and the first product of any kind from the state to receive a Geographical Indication, or GI tag, in 2008 by the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai. The GI tag makes the name "Naga Mircha" exclusive to chillies grown in the region.

Raja Mircha Gets Its Own Festival

The fourth edition of the Organic Naga King Chilli Festival was held at Seiyhama village on August 29. The festival celebrated Raja Mircha and its growing contribution to the local economy, along with the recognition it has brought to the village.





Also known as Naga King Chilli and Raja Mircha, the fiery crop has become a defining identity of Seiyhama village.





And if Temjen Imna Along's advice is anything to go by, anyone planning to try it should come prepared. Because with Raja Mircha, apparently, you do not simply eat it. You negotiate with it. And according to Along, you always lose.