Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, was recently in Bengaluru and, like any dosa lover, did not miss visiting the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe. Taking his fondness for South Indian food to the next level, Scindia went into the kitchen of the restaurant and even tried his hand at making some dosas.





In the video, Scindia can be seen entering the kitchen and appreciating the staff. "Very good job you all are doing," he says. He then goes on to prepare some dosas himself by spreading the batter in circles on a hot tawa. "Couldn't resist dropping into Rameshwaram Cafe and made my way to the other side to see the magic they whip up in their kitchen," Scindia shared in the caption.





"Tried my hand at tossing dosas under the watchful eye of the brilliant chefs here. Safe to say, there's a lot more to it than meets the eye," he added.

Also Read:Bhumi Pednekkar Visits Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe For The First Time, Reveals Her Go-To Spot In The City







He then plated a dosa with two types of chutney and sambar before passing it to a customer.





"P.S. You can't come to Bengaluru and not visit Rameshwaram Cafe. An absolute must," Scindia added in his caption.





In another video posted on his Instagram handle, the minister can be seen transferring hot filter coffee between two vessels to achieve a nice froth. "My filter coffee fix, done just right," he wrote in the caption.











Rameshwaram Cafe is famous for its crispy dosas, soft idlis, flavourful chutneys, and fast service.