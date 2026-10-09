From parathas to pav bhaji, a dollop of ghee (clarified butter) makes everything taste better. For one man from Gujarat, ghee was not just a part of his diet but the product to start a business empire. Once a cow herder, Ramesh Ruparelia now owns a firm that exports Bilona ghee to over 123 countries. His company sells one more than 40 premium varieties of ghee, some of which are worth Rs 2 lakh/kg, as per Better India.





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How A Business Started





Born into a labourer's family, Ramesh Ruparelia started herding cows when he was just nine years old. He reportedly gave up schooling after Class 7. As he grew up, Ramesh tried several other ventures, from construction to polishing diamonds. But luck was not in his favour. Burdened with debt and without a roof over his head, Ramesh returned to his village.

He had a plot of land and his cows, which later turned around his fortunes. Using organic manure from two bullocks and a single cow, he started farming on the plot. Ramesh even tried selling milk, but was accused of adulteration by the villagers. He then started selling ghee, using the traditional Bilona method, where he hand-churned the butter. He started going door-to-door on a bicycle to sell his product. As orders started coming in, Ramesh started innovating. He established his own company, Gir Gau Jatan Sansthan.

The entrepreneur created over 40 varieties of ghee. Variants are infused with saffron, turmeric, hibiscus, and different herbs.



The Company Today





Ramesh once used to earn Rs 80 per month. Now, his company has an annual turnover of Rs 8 crore. He won the ‘Farmer of the Year 2022' award, as per The Ahmedabad Mirror. His company makes over 150 cow-based products, which include footwear made of cow dung and herbal cattle feed. The organisation is also engaged in Vedic Gaupalan for the past decade and has trained over 9,000 students in indigenous cow rearing methods.



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