Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on October 7 at the age of 75. The actor suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. Several actors and dignitaries have paid tribute to the Welcome actor, who left a legacy behind. Now, actress Ashwini Kalsekar has shared a heartfelt post, revealing how Patekar used to cook food and feed the film unit while shooting for films.





Taking to her Instagram handle, the 56-year-old actress shared a video where Nana Patekar can be seen interacting and serving food to other actors, before he ate himself.





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She said, "Nana Sir used to cook our favorite dishes for all of us. He would even feed us with his own hands." Kalsekar said that if someone wasn't eating, the Apaharan actor would affectionately scold them, saying, 'Just try it - you are refusing before you have even tasted it.'"





Sharing how he used to cook food for the entire film unit, Ashwini added, "We would all say, 'Nana Sir, please sit and eat with us,' but he would refuse, saying, 'I'll eat only after you all have finished; I will just take one bite from each of your plates, and that will fill me up.





The Andhadhun actress also shared that Nana Patekar would ask everyone to finish their food in the plate. "Food shouldn't be wasted," he said.





Watch the full video below:

Nana Patekar is known for his love for food. Several personalities, including politician Smriti Irani and actor Ashish Vidyarthi, shared videos and memories with the late actor, where he can be seen cooking food.





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The actor was cremated at his farmhouse, with full state honours, in Pune on October 8.