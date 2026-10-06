Pineapple on pizza may have sparked plenty of debates, but have you ever tried pineapple in a burger? Sounds weird, right? While pineapple in a burger may sound unusual to many, this Haryana food outlet has been serving the combination for nearly 11 years.











The unique recipe recently caught the attention of a food blogger in Panchkula, Haryana, who was surprised to see the unusual combination.

The food blogger visited the outlet and asked, “Bro, what is this pineapple doing in a burger shop?” The vendor then revealed that the outlet has been serving its signature pineapple burger since 2015.





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The preparation starts with a slice of pineapple, which is caramelised before being added to the burger. According to the vendor, the recipe took around four to five months to perfect.





He also claimed that while pineapple burgers have been popular in some foreign countries, the concept was relatively uncommon in India when he started making them.





“I am the only one making this in the whole of India. 2-4 people are probably copying. But I've been making it since 2015. This has been going on for a long time in foreign countries. They make it with red meat,” he said.





How Is The Pineapple Burger Made?





The vendor uses a homemade bun, made entirely from flour. The vendor said he prepares the bun using his own recipe and does not add stabilisers or unnecessary chemicals.





The burger is then assembled with a special green sauce, liquid cheese, onions and cheese slices. A crispy fried tikki in groundnut oil is added next, followed by a homemade curd-based tandoori sauce.





The star ingredient is then placed on top – a caramelised pineapple slice. Cucumber and a sprinkling of chaat masala are added before the burger is served.





The food blogger described it as “one of the rarest burgers one might find” and praised its overall combination of ingredients. He said the burger had an “outstanding taste” and felt it was worth the price.

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Pineapple Burger Price And Location





The pineapple burger is priced at Rs 110. The outlet is located in Sector 7, Panchkula, at Apna Tashan.





The vendor also claimed that the pineapple burger has been a best-seller at the outlet since 2015, suggesting that the unusual combination has found its own fan base over the years.