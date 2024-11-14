Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Gia often win hearts on the internet with their simplicity and humbleness. Last month, the couple made the headlines for hitting the street on a motorbike dressed as delivery agents for a day to understand how the online food delivery app operated. Recently, Deepinder and Gia attended The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show where they opened up about their love story. Did you know that it was a popular Indian snack that played cupid between them? The super-tasty dish that paved the way for a forever romance was chole bhature. Known for its bold flavours and tantalising spices, it was not a surprise that both Deepinder and Gia are Chhole bhature fans.

Also Read:Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal And Wife Grecia Munoz Turn Delivery Agents For A Day

During the conversation, Deepinder Goyal revealed that he met Gia after a mutual friend set them up together. The two bonded over their shared passion for North Indian street food. Gia said, "I love Indian food because of its variety." When the show's co-host Archana Puran Singh asked her about her favourite dish, she said that it was, "Chhole Bhature."

Kapil Sharma, known for his witty one-liners, stated, "Look at that - she came all the way from Mexico and ended up loving Chhole bhature." Eminent author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, who was also present on the show, joked, "And despite eating chole bhature, she's still slim!" leaving the audience in splits. But we get you, Gia. Chole bhature is indeed one of the most beloved Indian dishes and one bite can leave you with a foodgasm.

During the conversation, Kapil Sharma teased Gia about her cooking skills, asking if she followed the ritual of preparing her 'first rasoi' meal as a bride. Deepinder Goyal intervened, saying, “Cooking is banned at our home. We always order in.”

Also Read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Shares Unpleasant Food Delivery Experience In Gurugram Mall

Previously, Deepinder Goyal shared his unpleasant experience of picking up a food order from a Gurugram mall when he and his wife posed as delivery agents. Deepinder was barred from entering the mall through the main entrance and was asked to take the stairs. Read the full story here.