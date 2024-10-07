Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took the initiative of working as a delivery agent for a day, accompanied by his wife, Gia Goyal. On October 6, he shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) recounting an unpleasant experience while picking up an order from Gurugram's Ambience Mall. According to Goyal, he was barred from using the mall's main entrance and was directed to take the stairs to the third floor. However, the ordeal didn't end there - he wasn't allowed to enter the mall and had to wait near the staircase with other delivery agents.

Also Read: Man Introduced Korean Sister-In-Law To Indian Food. See Her Viral Reaction

"Here's what happened during the second order I delivered. We reached Ambience Mall in Gurugram to pick up an order from Haldiram's," the text in the video reads. The security guards stopped him from entering and told him to use the stairs. "I went to the main entrance again to check if there were any elevators for delivery partners. I took the stairs to the third floor only to realise we couldn't enter the mall and had to wait by the stairs to receive the orders," Goyal explained. He sat on the floor with the other delivery agents, "chilling" and gathering feedback from them. Eventually, he managed to sneak into the mall and collect the order while the guard took a brief break. After overcoming these hurdles, Goyal was "finally out for delivery."

Reactions were quick to flow in the comments section. A person pointed out, “Every society, every mall and every office should make it mandatory for delivery partners to use normal regular lifts and entrances/exits. There shouldn't be any divide.”

Echoing a similar sentiment an individual said, “It took you so long to address this issue but I'm glad at least you did it. This isn't a problem of just malls. In fact, many societies don't allow delivery partners to take the main lift.”

Lauding Deepinder Goyal's initiative a user wrote, “CEO on the ground, a connected culture trend among delivery partners and experiencing the problems by self is great move.”

“A prime example of - knowing a problem allows you to fix it, but experiencing the problem compels you to solve it,” read a remark.

Impressed by the gesture, someone else commented, “Super proud of you for doing this! We need more CEOs on the ground - knowing what is going on and how they can actually improve,”

So far, the video has garnered close to 1.5 million views on the micro-blogging platform.