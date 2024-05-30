If the thought of crispy, golden, deep-fried Khajas makes your mouth water, you are not alone. This traditional Indian sweet is a household favourite. Those flakey layers, coated with sugar syrup simply add to the gastronomical delight. Although Khajas can be found in many cities, the dessert is a staple in Bihar. Recently, foodies came across a khaja-making video on Instagram. “Most Amazing making of Bihar famous Desert - Khaja,” read the caption. The clip offered a detailed demonstration of how the popular sweet dish is made. Firstly, a generous quantity of flour dough was placed on an oil-laden wooden board. With a rolling pin, the person flattened the dough into a long strip. The process was repeated with another dough. With a cutter, the doughs were sliced in haves and then in horizontal stripes. The result was several square-shared mini doughs.

The man then flung the tiny pieces into a boiling hot oil pan where they were stirred uniformly. Crispy kahjas are ready. With a big slotted spoon, a thick layer of sugary syrup was drizzled over the khajas. Now, it's ready to eat.

The video has managed to collect several hearts online. Desis have expressed their love and admiration for this sweet treat.

A user wrote, “Wowww.”

Another shared a bunch of red heart eye emojis in the comments box.

Impressed by khajas?

Check out these 4 must-try sweet delicacies from Bihar:

1. Thekua

Also known as thokwa or thekariis these are deep-fried, golden-brown oval biscuits, prepared from sugar or jaggery, atta, and ghee.

2. Balushahi

Balushai is made from flour, ghee, baking soda, and sugar syrup. The flakey wonder is topped with delicious almonds and pista.

3. Rasiyaw

The key ingredients are basmati rice, cream milk, dry fruits, nuts, jaggery, and ghee. The melt-in-the-mouth texture and amazing aroma are to die for.

4. Anarsa

Anarsa is a sweetmeat resembling laddoos that comprise poppy seed, jaggery or sugar and soaked rice flour.