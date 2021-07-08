Chaat is something close to every Indian's heart. Whether it's sev puri or pav bhaji, vada pav or pani puri - there are so many options to choose from. If there's one dish which chaat lovers unanimously love, it would have to be pani puri. Known by different names across the country, golgappa or pani puri is one such delicacy that nobody can resist. But can you imagine the love for pani puri being so intense that it features as part of a bridal makeup? Yes, you heard us right. In a recent viral video, a bride wore jewellery made by stringing together golgappas. Don't believe us? Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram by user @arthibalajimakeoverstyles, who was the make-up artist for the bride Akshaya. It received over 4.7 million views and 125k likes since the time it was shared. In the short clip, we could see the bride who was wearing a garland and bracelet made with golgappas. There were golgappas stacked in front of her as well. A relative was seen keeping a crown made with golgappas on her head, while she smiled for the camera. Whether it was part of a wedding ritual or simply some quirky jewellery is yet to be revealed.





The bride's video became a hit on Instagram, with users tagging their pani puri loving friends. "Dream marriage," wrote one user in the comments section, while another said, "perfect for panipuri lover." Interestingly, this wasn't the only video of the bride on the make-up artist's handle. In another viral video, the same bride was seen sitting with a pile of rice papads on her head. The pile was then crushed on her in what seemed to be an intriguing wedding ritual. Take a look:

What did you think of the bride's videos? Tell us in the comments below.