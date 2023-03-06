Let's face it, pet cafes have become a popular trend worldwide! Nowadays, you can find cafes in almost every city where you can bring your furry friends to enjoy delicious food and drinks. These cafes also house some adorable pets that greet you with their charm and playfulness. However, have you ever considered petting snakes and lizards? Surprisingly, there is a cafe called Fangs by Dekori in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which offers in-house reptiles for customers to interact with. It's a unique eatery that's worth exploring if you're interested in unusual experiences.





"Come and interact with our friendly animals and learn about them at Fangs by Dekori, KL's first reptile café," the official Instagram page of the cafe reads.





If you scroll through the Instagram page of the cafe, you will find people enjoying coffee and dessert, while paying with snakes, lizards and more. In one of the pictures, you will see a patron posing with a lizard on her top. "Bearded dragons are the sweetest. I used to have three of them as a kid and I would just lie on the couch watching TV with them on my chest. They loved the warmth of my body and they're very friendly. I miss having reptiles so much," the person wrote.





In another picture, a group of girls can be seen petting spider and some other reptiles in the café.











The videos of this unique eatery has received thousands of likes and comments on Instagram. While some hailed the idea of 'reptile café', some remained stunned.





What do you think of this unique café? If given a chance, would you want to visit the reptile café in Kuala Lumpur? Let us know in the comments below.