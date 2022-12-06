If there's one thing that unites people on the internet, then it has to be food. If you scroll through social media, you will find people connecting over different types of foods from across the globe. Recently, we witnessed one such similar incident on one of the Twitter posts by industrialist Harsh Goenka. One of the most active celebrities on social media, you will find Harsh Goenka sharing different types of content on Twitter, every single day. Some of these posts are informative, others remain funny; and then, there are some that are just so relatable. Don't believe us? We suggest checking out his latest post on Twitter.





Harsh Goenka recently shared a post on Twitter that described his basic needs in life. And no points for guessing, it was all about food. The post features a hierarchy pyramid (much like Maslow's hierarchy of needs) that has bhel puri written in the base, which he defines to be a 'basic need'. Then in the middle, you will find sev puri, which to him is 'psychological need'. And finally, on the top, he has pani puri, which is his 'self-fulfilment need'. "My hierarchy of needs," he captioned the post. Take a look:





This witty post in no time grabbed attention on the internet, with people reacting to it with different funny comments and emoticons. "It should end with sukka puri," wrote one. Another person commented, "Bhagwan aapki saari needs 'puri' kare (May God fulfill all your wishes)." A third comment further read, "Where is ras malai sir?"





What are your thoughts on the above post by Harsh Goenka? And what would your 'hierarchy of needs' be? Do share it with us in the comments below.