A job rejection letter by KFC has gone viral on Twitter and for the wrong reasons. The fast-food chain denied a job to a woman named Sophie Corcoran despite her prior work experience. Sophie posted a screenshot of the letter on Twitter. Users have called it the “most cringe rejection ever”. The letter is packed with chicken-related puns that, people felt, were inappropriate to convey a rejection message. Further, Sophie was rejected even though she had worked with KFC before. On the contrary, the letter by KFC mentioned that Sophie's application was being rejected as she lacked work experience.

(Also Read: This Woman's Viral Confession Will Change The Way You Look At KFC, Forever!)

In the Twitter post, Sophie stated, “I can't even get a job in KFC up in Durham because ‘I don't have experience' despite working at KFC for two and a half years. I give up with Durham. I want to move back home now I just want my life back,” along with the image of the letter sent by KFC.





She received a reply from KFC with the subject line, “Team member application at Thinford KFC.” The letter by KFC read, “Hi Sophie, thank you for your application to Team KFC. We're cluckin' delighted you're keen to join our flock, however, at this moment in time your skills aren't the secret recipe the Colonel is looking for.”





(Also Read: New Zealand Men Caught With KFC Takeaway In Car Trunk, Arrested By Police)

KFC is a popular fast food outlet that has franchises all over the world.

It further added, “But we'd love to hear from you again when you have some more experience under your wing, so please give us a cluck if you would like to apply in the future. Best wishes, Team KFC.”





The post received hundreds of likes and comments from the users. A user commented, “Another user wrote, “Sorry no offence to Sophie but that is the funniest rejection letter I've ever seen.”





Here's the tweet:

Whereas, another user wrote, “Someone somewhere got a pat on the back for coming up with that email template.”

However, many people did not find it funny. In fact, they expressed disappointment towards the famous fast-food chain. A user wrote, “The most cringe rejection letter ever. Like they are addressing a kid.”

While, the other user commented, “They should be closed down because of all those puns in the letter.”

There was another user who said this letter reminded him “of when I applied for my own job on a change of location basis and got told after the interview I'm not qualified to do the job I'd been doing for 2 years”.

So, what do you think of the rejection letter by KFC? Tell us in the comments below.