Kyoto has always been a city where tradition meets innovation, and its latest dining attraction takes that idea to a whole new 'track', literally. The newly launched Future Train restaurant, which had its soft opening this week in the city's Umekoji district, offers guests an immersive dining journey inside a repurposed train. Produced by celebrated artist Sebastian Masuda, the project is being hailed as Japan's first restaurant built on an abandoned elevated railway line, blending art, gastronomy and nostalgia in one unforgettable experience. The aesthetics of the restaurant - be it interiors or food - are all pink and cute.

The Journey At The Train Restaurant

Stepping into Future Train feels like boarding a story. Visitors enter through a ticket gate that doubles as the restaurant entrance and are guided onto a platform before beginning their "Journey to the Future." The experience unfolds across three train cars, each with its own theme and vibe.





Currently, Cars No. 2 and No. 3 are open to diners. Car No. 2, the main dining hall, is bathed in vibrant plum-red hues and styled like a retro-futuristic carriage. Car No. 3 is more relaxed, featuring a bar counter, box seating and elevated tables - perfect for casual dining or evening drinks. The excitement builds for Car No. 1, which will debut on September 20, 2025, as an experimental art space showcasing interactive installations of light, sound and video.

What's On the Menu Of This Future Train Restaurant?

The culinary offerings celebrate Kyoto's heritage while adding a modern twist. The food is very eye-catching. Highlights include the Ume Mirai Gourmet Burger, the Future Ekiben Box with an assortment of meats, fish and sandwiches, Kyoto-style pasta, and classic Japanese comfort food like omurice. Sweet lovers can indulge in Birdie Buddy's Fluffy Pancakes or the showstopping Kawaii Five-Story Pagoda Parfait. For lighter bites, there are crispy fries, yakitori skewers, and snack-style plates. The drinks menu is equally creative - think colourful shakes inspired by Japanese aesthetics, cocktails and mocktails infused with local ingredients such as yuzu and matcha.





The complete menu hasn't been revealed, but prices for entrees and desserts look to be in the 2,000 to 3,000 yen (approximately Rs 1,200 -1,800) range.

Where Is The Future Train Restaurant Located

Future Train Kyoto Diner and Cafe is located in Umekoji Highline, an elevated section of the out-of-service rail line that's been reborn as a dining and entertainment area.

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Shimogyo-ku, Kankijicho 3-7

When To Visit The Future Train Restaurant

Make note of the opening and closing timings before planning your visit:

11 am-4 pm, 5 pm-11 pm (weekdays)

11 am-11 pm (weekends, holidays)

Whether you're a foodie, an art lover, or simply curious about unusual dining destinations, this train-turned-restaurant promises a journey unlike any other.