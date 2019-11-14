Too Much Of Ultra-Processed Food May Take Toll On Your Heart: Study

Have you been eating a lot of ultra-processed food? You may be putting your heart health at risk. According to a latest study, excess consumption of fast food is linked to poor heart health.





"Eating ultra-processed foods often displaces healthier foods that are rich in nutrients, like fruit, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein, which are strongly linked to good heart health," said study research Zefeng Zhang from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.





"In addition, ultra-processed foods are often high in salt, added sugars, saturated fat and other substances associated with increasing the risk of heart disease," Zhang added.





It you are wondering what falls in the category of 'ultra-processed' foods, soft drinks, packaged salty snacks, cookies, cakes, processed meats, chicken nuggets, powdered and packaged instant soups are some examples.





Ultra-processed foods are made entirely or mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, hydrogenated fats, added sugar, modified starch and other compounds and may include cosmetic additives such as artificial flavours, colours or emulsifiers.





The researchers used the data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) collected between 2011 and 2016. They reviewed the results from 13,446 adults, 20 years of age and older, who completed a 24-hour dietary recall and answered questions about their cardiovascular health.

The findings revealed that for every five per cent increase in calories from ultra-processed foods a person ate, there was a corresponding decrease in overall cardiovascular health.





Researchers also revealed that adults who ate approximately 70 per cent of their calories from ultra-processed foods were half as likely to have 'ideal' heart health, compared with people who ate 40 per cent or less of their calories from ultra-processed foods.





"This study underscores the importance of building a healthier diet by eliminating foods such as sugar-sweetened beverages, cookies, cakes and other processed foods," said Donna Arnett from the University of Kentucky in the US.





The study would be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2019 from November 16-18 in Philadelphia, US.





(with inputs IANS)







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



